U.S. congratulates leftist Petro on winning Colombia's presidential election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated leftist Gustavo Petro, who has vowed profound social and economic change, on winning Colombia's presidency on Sunday.

"We look forward to working with President-Elect Petro to further strengthen the U.S.-Colombia relationship and move our nations toward a better future," Blinken said in a statement issued by the State Department.

