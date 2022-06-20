RJD tries to fish in troubled waters as JD(U), BJP spar in Bihar

The opposition RJD in Bihar on Monday sought to fish in the troubled waters of the ruling NDA, accusing the BJP of trying to put the “entire blame” of the government's failures on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari made the allegation by referring to an article published in “Organiser”, mouthpiece of the BJP's parent body RSS, which presents a damning critique of the government headed by Kumar.

The BJP has sought to downplay the article, provocatively titled “the lost opportunity and the debacle of sushasan”, maintaining “a lot has been done and a lot is yet to be done” in the state where it has been sharing power with Kumar's JD(U) since 2005.

However, Tiwari was quick to latch on to the opinion piece which speaks of Kumar's “loss of authority and appeal…… directly proportional to an inefficient government and anarchy”.

“The NDA has undoubtedly been a failure in Bihar. But the article suggests that the BJP is trying to wriggle out by putting the entire blame on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The BJP cannot be allowed to evade accountability in this manner,” Tiwari told reporters.

JD(U) spokesperson Arvind Nishad dismissed the allegations of poor governance and pointed out that many schemes of the state like providing piped water to every home and rural electrification were replicated nationally by the Centre.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said the article provided an opportunity to “learn from criticism and move forward. Bihar still has a long way to go”.

Another RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav came out with a statement alleging that providing “Y” category security to 10 BJP lawmakers from Bihar “shows that the party has no trust in Bihar and its institutions. The party would do better to bring voters from Delhi as well in the next elections”.

Observers of politics in the state feel the RSS mouthpiece article could not have come at a more critical time.

The BJP and the JD(U) seem to be out with knives against each other ever since the state got engulfed in violent protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has alleged the complicity of the administration in the attack on his house and insinuated that the buck stopped with the chief minister who headed the government and also held the crucial home portfolio.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan has reacted furiously, accusing Jaiswal of having “lost his mental balance” by suggesting the involvement of the administration in the violence and questioned why states ruled by the BJP were wary of “opening fire on protesters and getting thousands killed”.

Repeated assertions by the JD(U) that the protests were “spontaneous” have riled the BJP which insists that targeted attacks on its leaders and property smack of a “planned conspiracy”.

A section of the BJP leaders appears to be having suspicions about the JD(U)'s motives behind opposing the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and demanding its withdrawal.

Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a hot-headed minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, gave expression to the sentiment saying “we cannot fall at people's feet to remain in the alliance. If some are looking for an excuse to quit, they may do so”.

Notably, Nitish Kumar had snapped old ties with the BJP in 2013 and, a year later, aligned with Lalu Prasad, the RJD's founding president. The arch-rivals fought the 2015 assembly polls together and defeated the NDA.

However, by 2017 inherent contradictions in the alliance compelled Kumar to return to the NDA. Nonetheless, a trust deficit remains between Kumar and BJP.

