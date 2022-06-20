Left Menu

Cong leaders meet Kovind, raise 'mistreatment' of MPs by cops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:33 IST
A delegation of senior Congress leaders on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and raised the issue of alleged ill-treatment of party MPs by police during their protest against the ED questioning of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders also raised the issue of the Agnipath scheme and said that it should be rolled back.

The Congress delegation comprised Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal.

The leaders along with party MPs earlier took out a solidarity march from Parliament House to Vijay chowk, where they were stopped by the Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

