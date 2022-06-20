Left Menu

The head of Tunisia's constitution committee delivers draft to president

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:41 IST
The head of Tunisia's constitution committee delivers draft to president
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The head of Tunisia's constitution committee delivered the draft of a new constitution to the president Kais Saied on Monday, the presidency said.

Saied, who seized executive power last year, dissolved parliament and ruled by decree - a move opponents called a coup - said some chapters in the draft constitution needed amendments and revisions.

The president intends to put the new constitution to a referendum on July 25, though the opposition has said it will boycott the plebiscite. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022