Mexico foreign minister says has tested positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-06-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 04:50 IST
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would carry out his duties at home.

Ebrard said on Twitter that his symptoms were "nothing to worry about" and that he had not been in a regular cabinet meeting that morning.

