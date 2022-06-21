Left Menu

Cong leaders stage Satyagraha against Rahul's questioning, 'misuse' of central agencies

The Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters here alleging misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and harassment of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar, but the police prevented them for lack of permission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:48 IST
Cong leaders stage Satyagraha against Rahul's questioning, 'misuse' of central agencies
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters here alleging ''misuse'' of the Enforcement Directorate and ''harassment'' of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.

The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar, but the police prevented them for lack of permission. Several Congress workers were detained.

The police said the Congress leaders were given permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar but they were not allowed to take out a march.

Baghel, along with supporters, sat on road outside the Congress office while Gehlot dubbed the BJP leaders ''fascists'' masquerading as believers of democracy to befool people.

''They (BJP leaders) are fascists and have worn the mask of democracy. They are trying to pit one community against the other and are breaking the social fabric,'' he said, exhorting party workers to continue with their Satyagraha against the government's ''atrocities''.

The police also put up barricades around the All India Congress Committee office, but the angry protesters broke some barriers.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against 'Agnipath', saying it was only a ploy to divert the attention from the government's failures and that the scheme would thrust the youth towards darkness.

The party leaders had on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a complaint alleging that the police were harassing the party MPs and probe agencies were being misused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022