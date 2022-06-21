Left Menu

World benefiting from yoga due to initiative taken by PM Modi: Nadda

Yoga not only makes one physically strong but also provides mental strength, said Nadda, who participated in a program in Noida, adjoining Delhi, in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh to mark the eighth International Day of Yoga. Yoga is a symbol of a healthy body, through yoga we can make our body healthy and beautiful.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:52 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said the whole world is now benefiting from yoga due to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga not only makes one physically strong but also provides mental strength, said Nadda, who participated in a program in Noida, adjoining Delhi, in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh mark the eighth International Day of Yoga.

''Yoga is a symbol of a healthy body, through yoga we can make our body healthy and beautiful. Yoga not only makes us physically but mentally strong. Today the whole world is benefiting from yoga due to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,'' the BJP chief tweeted in Hindi.

Nadda was joined by Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma among several other people during the yoga day program at the indoor stadium here in Sector 21A.

District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj led the yoga day event for the administration-affiliated departments at the Saheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida, while Police Commissioner Alok Singh was joined by hundreds of personnel for the event at the police lines in Surajpur, according to officials. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India, according to the United Nations (UN), which recognized its universal appeal and on December 11, 2014, proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

