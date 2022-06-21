Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Speaker takes part in Yoga Day celebrations

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day as a festival, said the Speaker while performing yoga exercises along with ministers of Bihar government and several MLAs within the premises of Vidhan Sabha.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:59 IST
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha performed Yoga to mark the International Yoga Day here on Tuesday. “It’s a matter of pride that the ancient Indian practice of yoga has now spread across the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day as a festival”, said the Speaker while performing yoga exercises along with ministers of Bihar government and several MLAs within the premises of Vidhan Sabha. Yoga is good for health it keeps the body and mind healthy, he said. This year the theme for the celebration is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Health Minister Mangal Pandey also attended several functions organized to mark the 8th International Yoga Day in the state capital on Tuesday.

