Maha crisis: Shinde urged Thackeray to renew ties with BJP, claims Sena leader
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the partys alliance with the BJP, a senior Sena leader claimed.The leader said Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Shindes aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night.
- Country:
- India
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the party's alliance with the BJP, a senior Sena leader claimed.
The leader said Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Shinde's aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night. A call was made to Thackeray from Surat, the leader said. ''The chief minister also had a telephonic conversation with Shinde during which the latter asked him to renew ties with the BJP and break the alliance with Congress and the NCP,'' the leader said.
Thackeray's response to Shinde's demand was not known, the leader said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thackeray
- Eknath Shinde
- Sena
- Narvekar
- Congress
- Surat
- Uddhav
- Ravindra Phatak
- Shinde
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah politicking in everything, says K'taka CM over Congress leader's remark on revised textbooks
Jharkhand bypoll: Congress alleges Nadda violated model code, files complaint
'People have stripped their chaddis': Pralhad Joshi hits back at Congress on 'chaddi' row
Congress MP Ravneet Bittu receives death threat, caller says will meet Moosewala's fate
Minorities, non-locals have become more vulnerable in Kashmir: Congress