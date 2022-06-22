Left Menu

Colombian President-elect Petro says he had 'very friendly' call with Biden

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:03 IST
Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday he had had a "very friendly" telephone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla who has been roundly critical of the U.S.-led war on drugs, was elected on Sunday on promises to tackle deep inequality and climate change and to seek peace with remaining leftist rebels.

"On the road to a more intense and normal diplomatic relationship I have just held a very friendly conversation with U.S. President Biden," Petro said on Twitter. "In his words, a 'more equitable' relationship for the benefit of both peoples."

