Counting of votes for Haryana's 46 municipal bodies begins

The counting of votes for Haryana's 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees began Wednesday morning.

Officials said the counting of votes cast in the June 19 polls started at 8 am.

Over 70 percent electors had cast their votes in the elections.

While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, the INLD as well as the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as independents.

According to officials, polling was held to the seats of president and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

