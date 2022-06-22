Left Menu

Cong MLAs not for sale: Kamal Nath on Maha political crisis

The Congress MLAs are not for sale, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.The CLP holding a meeting at Thorats residence on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:17 IST
Cong MLAs not for sale: Kamal Nath on Maha political crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government facing a crisis following the revolt by a section of its MLAs, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said his party is united and its MLAs are ''not for sale''.

Nath, who was on Tuesday appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are expected to meet Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray around noon.

The Maharashtra cabinet meeting is also scheduled later in the day.

The Congress shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Talking to reporters on his arrival at the Mumbai-based official residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Nath said, ''It is for the Shiv Sena to take care of its team and see how it wants to handle its MLAs.'' He asserted that the Congress leaders were united.

''I am sure we will stay intact. It is for the Congress party to demonstrate unity. The Congress MLAs are not for sale,'' the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

The CLP holding a meeting at Thorat's residence on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, 42 out of the Congress's 44 MLAs in the state were present at the meeting called by AICC secretary H K Patil.

According to the Congress, its senior leader and Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar was abroad on an official trip and is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday, while MLA Subhash Dhote was also on way to the state capital from Chandrapur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022