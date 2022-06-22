Left Menu

Schumer will put legislation to cut insulin costs on Senate floor 'very soon'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he will put a bipartisan legislation to lower insulin costs for a vote on the Senate floor "very soon".

"The cost of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years and the Insulin Act will make this life-saving medication more affordable by capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month," Schumer said in a statement. "I will put this bipartisan legislation on the Senate floor very soon."

