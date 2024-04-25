Zelenskiy thanks Johnson, Schumer for helping get US aid bill passed
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude for the U.S. aid bill for Ukraine during his calls with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Zelenskiy said on X that he had thanked Johnson, who had been blocking a vote on the bill, "for his leadership that ensured true bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine". In a conversation with Schumer, he praised the Democratic Party's unwavering support.
