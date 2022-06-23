Man thrashed in Ayodhya in apparent case of moral policing
- Country:
- India
A man was thrashed by a group of people in an apparent instance of moral policing when he was bathing with his wife in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.
Police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral.
A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.
The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet.
''However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them,'' the officer said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, ''The matter is being probed.'' PTI COR ABN SMN SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Ayodhya
- Shailesh Pandey
- Paudi
ALSO READ
Mulani, Jaiswal put Mumbai in firm control against Uttarakhand
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation meets Uttar Pradesh CM
Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against SP MLC for making indecent remarks against Lord Shiva
Uttarakhand: Five die after vehicle falls into gorge at Ghansali-Ghuttu road in Tehri
World Record: Mumbai decimate Uttarakhand by 725 runs, eclipse 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record