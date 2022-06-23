Murmu calls on Naidu

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.

Naidu's wife Usha received Murmu at the portico of Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Accompanied by Union minister Virendra Singh, Murmu was with the Naidus for nearly 30 minutes. Murmu's name was announced by BJP president J P Nadda on June 21 as NDA's presidential candidate.

After arriving from Odisha this morning, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Murmu (64) is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday for the July 18 poll.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

