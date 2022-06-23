Murmu calls on Naidu
- Country:
- India
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.
Naidu's wife Usha received Murmu at the portico of Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.
Accompanied by Union minister Virendra Singh, Murmu was with the Naidus for nearly 30 minutes. Murmu's name was announced by BJP president J P Nadda on June 21 as NDA's presidential candidate.
After arriving from Odisha this morning, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Murmu (64) is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday for the July 18 poll.
The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
All regional parties being run by families, claims BJP national president J P Nadda in Kolkata.
TMC has no principles or policies, it only has syndicates: BJP national president J P Nadda in Kolkata.
Atmosphere of 'tax terror' gradually waned after Narendra Modi became PM: Jitendra Singh
We have initiated reforms in space sector and opened it up for private sector: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre headquarters in Ahmedabad.
Speedy development in Gujarat during last two decades pride of state: PM Narendra Modi.