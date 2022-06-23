Left Menu

BJP tried to disrupt polling, misused power: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of misuse of power in the bypolls to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, alleging that efforts were made to disrupt voting.He alleged that though the Election Commission was informed about the developments, the election machinery remained a mute spectator.The party workers were harassed and undue pressure was created on them to vote for BJP candidates, he alleged.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:27 IST
BJP tried to disrupt polling, misused power: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of misuse of power in the bypolls to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, alleging that efforts were made to disrupt voting.

He alleged that though the Election Commission was informed about the developments, the election machinery remained a mute spectator.

The party workers were harassed and undue pressure was created on them to vote for BJP candidates, he alleged. ''The BJP misused power in the bypolls to Azamgarh and Rampur. Hurdles were created by the ruling party to disrupt polling,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here. ''Though the EC was informed, the entire election machinery remained a mute spectator. Voters were not allowed to vote without fear,'' he added. Yadav alleged that all this was done in a planned way. ''Fake voting was done and EVMs were found faulty in various booths,'' he said, adding that in Assembly constituencies of Gopalpur, Sagdi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar in Azamgarh, party agents were removed from booths. Women belonging to a minority community were stopped from voting in the Rampur's Suar Assembly constituency and Narpat Nagar, he said, adding that police resorted to a lathicharge to create fear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022