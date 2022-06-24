Left Menu

Conservative by-election defeats were due to distractions, UK's Raab says

Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the loss of two parliamentary seats on Friday by the ruling Conservative Party was a result of the many distractions that the party had faced. Raab said the Conservative Party now needed to spend the next two years focusing on delivering the government's plans.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:03 IST
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the loss of two parliamentary seats on Friday by the ruling Conservative Party as a result of the many distractions that the party had faced. "I think we've had distractions because of partygate, because of too much Westminster internal, if you like, focus, when people want to see us focused on their priorities," Raab told BBC Radio.

"My view is that the by-elections, both of them, were the result of, if you like, the perfect storm of very difficult local scenarios," Raab added. Raab said the Conservative Party now needed to spend the next two years focusing on delivering the government's plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

