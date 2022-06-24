Left Menu

Newcomer ousts longtime prime minister in Grenada elections

He had asked voters this year to give him one for the road.Keith Mitchell, 75, is a former professional cricketer and a statistician who once worked with the US government but returned to Grenada following the 1983 US invasion that occurred just days after the islands pro-Marxist leader was executed.The incoming prime minister is a 44-year-old attorney and former teacher who became leader of his party in October.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:36 IST
Newcomer ousts longtime prime minister in Grenada elections

A newcomer to politics has ousted Grenada's longest serving prime minister in a tight general elections on the eastern Caribbean island.

Dickon Mitchell's National Democratic Congress party obtained 52 per cent of votes compared with 48 per cent for Keith Mitchell's New National Party, according to preliminary results released late Thursday. The incoming party won nine of 15 constituencies.

Keith Mitchell became prime minister in 1995 and served until 2008, then won again in 2018 in a landslide. He had asked voters this year to give him “one for the road”.

Keith Mitchell, 75, is a former professional cricketer and a statistician who once worked with the US government but returned to Grenada following the 1983 US invasion that occurred just days after the island's pro-Marxist leader was executed.

The incoming prime minister is a 44-year-old attorney and former teacher who became leader of his party in October. He has pledged to improve health care, decrease unemployment and poverty, build affordable housing and boost education.

Grenada, a volcanic island about twice the area of Washington, DC, has about 114,000 people. It oversees two other small islands. Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022