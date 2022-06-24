Cong condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, alleges CPI(M)-BJP 'deal'

The Congress Friday condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, saying it has exposed the ''deal'' between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

The Congress also asked CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury to take action against those involved in the attack. Rahul Gandhi represents the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, in Lok Sabha.

''Strongly condemn the attack on Shri Rahul Gandhi's office by the SFI goons,'' AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

The Kerala CPI (M) has become so ''vile'' in pleasing the ''vicious BJP'' that they are ''unleashing'' violence on Gandhi's office, while the saffron party is ''misusing'' the Enforcement Directorate against him. ''Their nasty deal has been revealed,'' he tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of the vandalised office.

''Visuals of the trashing of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office by activists of CPI-M Kerala student wing, SFI. Would Pinarayi Vijayan and Sitaram Yechury take disciplinary action or let their silence condone such behaviour? Is this their idea of politics,'' Tharoor asked on Twitter.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Asembly V D Satheesan said, ''Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism.'' ''CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack,'' he said while sharing the video of the attack.

A protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), on Friday turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warned stern action against the culprits.

Alleging his inaction in the issue of buffer zones around forests, Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers Friday held a protest march towards the Congress MP's Office in Kalpetta in Wayanad and allegedly vandalised it.

