QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade abortion landmark

Public figures across the political spectrum reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, A DEMOCRAT, IN A STATEMENT:

"This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November." SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL IN A STATEMENT:

"This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society." (The decision is) "courageous and correct."

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, TO REUTERS: "I am very disappointed, because women's rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights."

FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago ... This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged."

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IN A STATEMENT: "Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON: "Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, AT A NEWS CONFERENCE: "I think it's a big step backwards ... I've always believed in a woman's right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does."

SENATOR PATTY MURRAY, DEMOCRATIC CHAIR OF THE SENATE HEALTH, EDUCATION, LABOR AND PENSIONS COMMITTEE, IN A STATEMENT: "Republicans are forcing women to stay pregnant and give birth when they don't want to - no matter the circumstances. The American people will not forget Republicans' cruelty - not today, not tomorrow, and not this November."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR STEVE DAINES, CHAIR OF THE SENATE PRO-LIFE CAUCUS, IN A STATEMENT: "The United States Supreme Court's decision ... ends a historic injustice and rightfully ends one of the world’s most horrific abortion policies ... The long overdue demise of judicially-imposed abortion on demand gives bright new hope to unborn children and their moms across America."

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN DICK DURBIN, IN A STATEMENT: "I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman's right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in."

KEVIN MCCARTHY, STEVE SCALISE AND ELISE STEFANIK, THE TOP THREE REPUBLICANS IN THE U.S. HOUSE, IN A JOINT STATEMENT: "Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states."

MINI TIMMARAJU, PRESIDENT OF NARAL PRO-CHOICE AMERICA: "The impact on the real lives of real people will be devastating ... Though we're grieving the end of the constitutional right to abortion in our country and what it will mean for all of those who need access to care, this fight is far from over."

PENNY YOUNG NANCE, CEO AND PRESIDENT OF ANTI-ABORTION GROUP CONCERNED WOMEN FOR AMERICA: "We feel empowered to go on a state-by-state basis and fight for what we believe in. Before we couldn't even have a conversation in state legislatures ... Certainly the federal government has a role to play but this is going to be about the states."

