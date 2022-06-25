Union Health Minister reviews teleconsultation facility at PHC in TN

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:31 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday reviewed the teleconsultation facility offered at a primary health centre in Villupuram district and enquired about the health conditions of two women who were under treatment there.

On a two-day visit to Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, the minister visited the Health and Wellness Centre in Kilputhupatu, Villupuram district and enquired about the health conditions of two elderly women patients who were being treated there.

Mandaviya also interacted with the doctors and patients and expressed his happiness that patients in large numbers were consulting with doctors on a daily basis through the teleconsultation facility offered at the centre.

''Interacted with the doctors and patients and also reviewed the teleconsultation facility at the Centre. Happy to see that patients in large numbers are consulting with doctors on a daily basis through teleconsultation,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Later, the Union Minister called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and discussed the initiatives related to health, chemical and fertiliser sectors in Tamil Nadu.

''Met Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. Discussed key initiatives underway related to the health and chemicals and fertilisers sectors for the development and progress of Tamil Nadu,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

