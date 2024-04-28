CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings Triumphant Over Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK scored 212/3 against SRH in the IPL match. Gaikwad (98) and Mitchell (52) led the charge, while Rahane (9) fell early. Dube (39*) and Dhoni (5*) remained unbeaten. Kumar (1/38) took the only wicket for SRH.
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane c Shahbaz Ahmed b Kumar 9 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Natarajan 98 Daryl Mitchell c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Unadkat 52 Shivam Dube not out 39 MS Dhoni not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 overs) 212 Fall of wkts: 1-19, 2-126, 3-200.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-38-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-0-8-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-33-0, T Natarajan 4-0-43-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-38-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-49-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
RCB eye step-up from under fire bowlers against SRH for elusive victory
"It's a blessing and a curse": Shimron Hetymer on smashing sixes during PBKS clash in IPL 2024
"Discuss everything with these guys": Mohammad Nabi on Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL clash
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes fastest Indian to reach 2,000 IPL runs
We need exceptional performance to beat RCB: SRH coach Vettori