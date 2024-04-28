Left Menu

CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings Triumphant Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK scored 212/3 against SRH in the IPL match. Gaikwad (98) and Mitchell (52) led the charge, while Rahane (9) fell early. Dube (39*) and Dhoni (5*) remained unbeaten. Kumar (1/38) took the only wicket for SRH.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:44 IST
CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings Triumphant Over Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane c Shahbaz Ahmed b Kumar 9 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Natarajan 98 Daryl Mitchell c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Unadkat 52 Shivam Dube not out 39 MS Dhoni not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 overs) 212 Fall of wkts: 1-19, 2-126, 3-200.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-38-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-0-8-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-33-0, T Natarajan 4-0-43-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-38-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-49-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024