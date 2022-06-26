Left Menu

France's Macron asks prime minister to propose new government to be named in July

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 01:38 IST
France's Macron asks prime minister to propose new government to be named in July
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose a new "government of action" that will be named in early July, according to an interview with AFP.

Macron also confirmed his confidence in Borne for the long term, AFP said in a Twitter post. The president rejected Borne's offer to resign Tuesday, in the wake of a stinging election defeat last week in which he lost his absolute majority in parliament.

Under pressure to build compromises, Macron has sought to reach out to political opponents, asking them to come up with ideas for the fragmented parliament to legislate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
4
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022