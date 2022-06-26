Left Menu

Bypolls: SP leading in Rampur; BJP in Azamgarh

Samajwadi Party and BJP are leading in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats respectively, counting for which began Sunday morning.A close contest is being witnessed between the Samajwadi Party and BJP on both the seats.According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of 3,957 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival, Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 12:27 IST
Bypolls: SP leading in Rampur; BJP in Azamgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party and BJP are leading in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats respectively, counting for which began Sunday morning.

A close contest is being witnessed between the Samajwadi Party and BJP on both the seats.

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of 3,957 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival, Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has taken a lead of 5,033 votes over SP's Dharmendra Yadav. BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner. Both seats were held by the SP in 2019 general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022