Left Menu

UP Bypolls: BJP leading in both Rampur, Azamgarh

While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner.Both seats were held by the SP in 2019 polls.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 12:42 IST
UP Bypolls: BJP leading in both Rampur, Azamgarh
  • Country:
  • India

After an initial lead, Samajwadi Party is now trailing on both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting for which began Sunday morning.

A close contest is being witnessed between the Samajwadi Party and BJP on both the seats.

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, who was earlier leading, is now trailing by 5,381 votes in Rampur behind his nearest rival, Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has taken a lead of 6,775 votes over SP's Dharmendra Yadav.

BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner.

Both seats were held by the SP in 2019 polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022