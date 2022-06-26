AAP concedes defeat in Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday conceded defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the result of the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll has come.

''We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory,'' he said.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to declare the bypoll result.

