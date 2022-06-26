Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:09 IST
A message to dynastic and casteist parties: UP CM Adityanath on Lok Sabha bypoll win
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the ruling BJP wresting two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh from the Samajwadi Party in a bypoll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday people have sent a message that they are not ready to accept dynastic and casteist parties, those who incite communal tensions and criminals.

The chief minister said the BJP's ''double engine government'' -- dispensations of the same party at the Centre and in the state -- has secured ''double victory'' in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here, Adityanath announced that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhau' from Azamgarh.

However, an official declaration of the bypoll result in Azamgarh is awaited.

''The results of by-elections have given a signal about the outcome of the 2024 general elections,'' the chief minister added.

The by-polls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

