President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Vrindavan on Monday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 18:18 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. ''The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (June 27, 2022) to meet and interact with the inmates of Krishna Kutir,'' it said on Sunday.
