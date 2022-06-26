President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Vrindavan on Monday

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. ''The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (June 27, 2022) to meet and interact with the inmates of Krishna Kutir,'' it said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)