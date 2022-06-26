Bypoll results show only BSP has ideological and ground force to defeat BJP in UP: Mayawati

Left Menu

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha bypoll results proved that only her BSP has the ground force to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.The ruling BJP wrested the Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary constituencies from the opposition Samajwadi Party.The BSP fielded its candidate from Azamgarh only. The close fight the BSP has given despite the tactics of the ruling BJP and SP is commendable, she added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 19:15 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha bypoll results proved that only her BSP has the ''ground force'' to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The ruling BJP wrested the Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary constituencies from the opposition Samajwadi Party.

The BSP fielded its candidate from Azamgarh only. Its nominee Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali bagged 2,66,210 votes (29.27 per cent) as against the BJP candidate's 3,12,768 and the Samajwadi Party candidate's 3,04,089.

''The UP by-election results have once again proved that only BSP has the ideological and ground force to defeat the BJP here. The party's effort to explain this to the entire population will continue so that the much-awaited political change can take place in the state,'' Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

''The ruling party wins by-election in Azamgarh. The close fight the BSP has given despite the tactics of the ruling BJP and SP is commendable,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

