Left Menu

MVA firmly with Thackeray in government or opposition: Chavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:15 IST
MVA firmly with Thackeray in government or opposition: Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Closing ranks with beleaguered Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was strongly with the Shiv Sena ''whether in the government or the opposition.'' Chavan, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said the political crisis in Maharashtra was being orchestrated by the BJP from the national capital with the “misuse” of central investigative agencies.

Chavan said the MVA comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was united “whether in government or the opposition”.

The senior Congress leader refrained from making any further comments contending that the matter was before the Supreme Court.

He was interacting with reporters in Parliament premises after Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election.

Chavan’s remarks came a day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had expressed confidence that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs could change their stand after reaching Mumbai from Guwahati.

The NCP chief had said the MVA partners have complete faith in the leadership of Thackeray and will continue to support him “till the end”.

“Our policy is clear that we have formed a coalition government and we will support it fully. We will support Uddhav Thackeray till the end. Our commitment is towards a Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray,” Pawar had told reporters on Sunday.

Pawar said the Shiv Sena cadre will never digest a different view taken by 40-50 leaders and will stand by Thackeray.

“The Shiv Sena I know will never digest any rebellion. Shiv Sainiks have immense strength and have built the organisation through a lot of efforts. This will have no impact on the organisation. Uddhav Thakceray will emerge victorious,” Pawar said. The ruling MVA in Maharashtra is battling a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks for the past one week after senior leader Eknath Shinde whisked away a large number of party MLAs first to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat and later to Guwahati.

Shinde has accused Thackeray of deviating from Shiv Sena’s core Hindutva ideology and allowing NCP leaders to have an upper hand in governance matters in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022