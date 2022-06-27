Left Menu

Nigeria's chief justice resigns on health grounds -presidency sources

In 2019, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Muhammad, under whose leadership the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar to overturn the result of the presidential election in which Buhari was returned to office. This month, Nigeria's ruling party chose Bola Tinubu, to be its candidate to replace Buhari in next year's vote.

Nigeria's Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has resigned on health grounds, two sources in the president's office said on Monday, but there was no official confirmation from his office, the judiciary or the presidency. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, 64, the senior-most judge after Muhammad is expected to take over from Muhammad, according to the two sources and a tweet by a presidential aide, but there was no official confirmation from the president's office.

Nigeria's Chief Justice is appointed by the country's president and chairs the Supreme Court, the highest tribunal in the West African country. The court hears disputes on various cases including election results. Nigerians will go to the polls next February to elect a new president. In 2019, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Muhammad, under whose leadership the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar to overturn the result of the presidential election in which Buhari was returned to office.

This month, Nigeria's ruling party chose Bola Tinubu, to be its candidate to replace Buhari in next year's vote. He will face Abubakar, a former vice president, and veteran politician who is the main opposition People's Democratic Party's (PDP) flagbearer.

