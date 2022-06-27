Rajasthan: Gehlot is a father figure, says Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday tried to play down the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's recent remarks on the 2020 rebellion against the Rajasthan government, saying that he is a father figure. ''Earlier also, the chief minister had said something about me. Gehlot ji is experienced, elderly and father-like, so if he ever says something, I would not take him otherwise,'' Pilot told reporters on Gehlot's recent statement about him.

Gehlot had on Saturday said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has proved with his statement that he was the main character in the attempts to topple his government in 2020 and was involved with Sachin Pilot. “You (Shekhawat) were the main character in (the conspiracy of) toppling the government and everyone knows that you have been exposed. All know that the voice is yours, you yourself conspired to topple the government. Now you are taking the name of Sachin Pilot that he missed, you have proved it more that you were in connivance with him,'' Gehlot had said.

Recently, at a Congress programme in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi had taken Pilot's name and commented about his patience. Referring to this, Pilot said, ''Now, if my patience is praised or liked by a leader like Rahul Gandhi, then I feel that there is nothing further to say.'' He said that his entire focus is on how the Congress party's government should be formed again in the state. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said that if the Congress and the government work together, then the party will be able to win the upcoming Assembly polls again. Rajasthan will go to polls next year.

''My only aim is that the workers continue to get respect. How can we forget the people who did everything for the party in the elections?'' Pilot said.

''I think in the 2023 assembly elections, if we work together then our government will definitely be formed,'' he further said. Regarding the contractual recruitment in defence forces through Agnipath scheme, Pilot said, ''The scheme announced by the Centre is being opposed all over India. There is resentment among the people. We want to force the government to take it back.'' On the political crisis in Maharashtra, Pilot said, ''Our alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP continues even today and alliance partners have said that the coalition government has done a good job. The government will complete its five-year term.'' Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and his deputy Rajendra Rathore on Monday hit out at CM Gehlot for targeting Pilot. Supporting Pilot for his liking among people, Kataria said, ''Sachin Pilot has public support. This is the reason why he has been a thorn in Gehlot's side. In fact, the chief minister wants to throw him out so that he can rule like an autocrat,'' Kataria said. Rathore appreciated Pilot's patience. ''Rajasthan CM and his ministers are crossing the limits in insulting Sachin Pilot. I would like to thank him for his patience, who was sometimes called useless and sometimes a conspirator. Now, he has become a 'Neelkanth'. But, when Neelkanth spews poison, an earthquake comes. When will there be an earthquake in Congress politics. Don't know,'' Rathore told reporters in Bharatpur.

