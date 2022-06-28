Left Menu

Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

Updated: 28-06-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 09:59 IST
Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews
Miftah Ismail Image Credit: Wikipedia
Pakistan has received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its International Monetary Fund bailout programme, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the minister, Miftah Ismail, said the government had received the lender's Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for both reviews, following meetings last week between the two sides.

