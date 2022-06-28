Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, and said India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary, Modi said in a tweet.India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and said India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five-year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalizing the Indian economy and effecting transformational changes. ''Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. He also made a mark as a great scholar and intellectual,'' the prime minister said.

