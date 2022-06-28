Erdogan will discuss "stalled" F-16 deal with Biden at NATO meet
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would meet U.S. President Joe Biden at a NATO leaders' summit this week and discuss what he said was Washington's "stalling" of Ankara's request to purchase new F-16 fighter jets.
Speaking before departing for the summit in Madrid, Erdogan said he had spoken to Biden on Monday and that Biden asked to meet him on Tuesday or Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erdogan escalates rhetoric against Greece and mobilizes Imams in his re-election bid
NATO chief: Turkey has ''legitimate concerns'' over terrorism
NATO chief says Sweden has taken "important steps" to meet Turkey's demands
US Senator objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India
Mexican president slams NATO policy in Ukraine