Erdogan will discuss "stalled" F-16 deal with Biden at NATO meet

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:29 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would meet U.S. President Joe Biden at a NATO leaders' summit this week and discuss what he said was Washington's "stalling" of Ankara's request to purchase new F-16 fighter jets.

Speaking before departing for the summit in Madrid, Erdogan said he had spoken to Biden on Monday and that Biden asked to meet him on Tuesday or Wednesday.

