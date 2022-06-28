Russia expands U.S. sanctions list to include Biden's wife and daughter
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Tuesday expanded its U.S. 'stop-list', including in it the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden as well as other prominent figures.
The step was taken "as a response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event
S-400 defence missile system delivery proceeding well: Russian envoy
What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame
Industrial zone under heavy Russian fire in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor