Rich tributes paid to Narasimha Rao in Telangana on birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid across Telangana on Tuesday to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 101st birth anniversary with leaders cutting across political parties hailing his stellar contributions to the country.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TPCC president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy were among several leaders who paid homage to Narasimha Rao at his 'Samadhi' on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake here.

''Offered floral tributes to the son of Telangana Soil, Polyglot, Statesman & Former Prime Minister of India Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, at PV Ghat on Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

''His pursuit to serve the nation & ability to be a lifelong learner will inspire generations,'' Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a release on Monday, paid glowing tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Narasimha Rao, the son of the soil of Telangana, is architect of modern India who steered the country during difficult times by introducing economic reforms, the CM said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu described the former Prime Minister as a man of action. Recalling the path-breaking initiatives of Narasimha Rao, Naidu said the departed leader implemented land reforms as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and heralded economic liberalisation as Prime Minister.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy offered tributes at a portrait of Narasimha Rao in the legislature premises. Homage was paid to Narasimha Rao at several other places in the state on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 near Karimnagar in Telangana. He had served as Prime Minister between from June,1991 to May,1996.

