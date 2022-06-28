Show dissent and get ED notice: NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on Tuesday lamented anyone who shows dissent now a day gets an ED notice and maintained law enforcement agencies do very serious work and hence they should be completely independent.

Talking to reporters here, she said notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which she said was hardly known to people a few years ago, are being served as if they are 'khairat' (donation).

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district was replying to a query about the ED summoning Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut in connection with a money laundering probe.

Sule quipped that five years ago, nobody knew about the ED, but now even people from villages know about the central law enforcement agency tasked with fighting economic crimes.

''The work of enforcement agencies is very serious. They should be completely independent. Anyone who shows dissent, gets an ED notice and this is reflected in data, so it is unfortunate,'' she added.

The Lok Sabha member said it is worrying when politicians say they are not concerned about the ED as they have joined the BJP. ''If this is happening then it is dangerous for the Constitution and also the country,'' she added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs shows his honesty, the NCP leader said and expressed hope the dissident legislators camping in Guwahati will come back to the party fold.

Sule praised Thackeray, whose alliance government is battling for survival following a revolt in the lead constituent Shiv Sena, saying he is a politician with a big heart which makes him an ideal chief minister.

''When (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, he chose Uddhavji as his true heir and gave him the big responsibility of looking after the Shiv Sena. If Uddhavji is making an emotional appeal to the (rebel Sena) MLAs, it shows how honest he is,'' said the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district.

She said ups and downs are integral part of politics, but what remains constant is people's connection with their representatives.

Asked if the dissident MLAs will come back to the Sena fold after the emotional appeal by Thackeray, who is also the party president, the NCP leader said she is not an astrologer but if son or daughter in a family is sulking, parents step in to resolve their grievances and added the ''world lives on hope''.

''If he is making an appeal in the capacity of big brother and if they come back and have a dialogue with Uddhavji, then solutions can be arrived at. Democracy and relations work through dialogue. Dialogue is a must and that is why Thackeray is constantly appealing and he is ready to sit face to face to have dialogue (with the rebel MLAs),'' she said.

Asked about dissident MLAs criticizing the NCP, a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for alleged discrimination in fund allocations, Sule said ''Let data speak for itself.'' Referring to reports in the media, Sule said it is crystal clear which government departments got how much funds from the finance ministry.

The Sharad Pawar-led party is the second largest constituent of the MVA and handles the finance portfolio.

Asked about over 350 GRs (government resolutions) being issued since the political crisis began in the state a week ago, Sule said these executive orders are meant for the welfare of people and not for benefit of any individual.

Asked where the NCP stands on the ongoing political crisis, which began when Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde raised a banner of revolt, and talks about an impending floor test, she said the rebel leader does not have the support of 144 MLAs (majority mark in the 288-member state assembly).

''According to my knowledge, he (Shinde) has 50 (MLAs with him). So I do not know his plans. Because the Maharashtra Assembly needs 144 (to prove majority) and he has 50,'' she said.

The Baramati MP said the rebel MLAs who are saying they do not want to work with the NCP were once in her party.

''(Rebels) Deepakbhau (Kesarkar), Uday (Samant) were in the NCP (before joining the Shiv Sena). All those who are at the forefront (of rebellion) were in the NCP once. But we do not harbour any bitterness towards those who have left the party,'' she said.

