Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Karnataka Cong leaders, discusses strategy for assembly polls
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with senior leaders from Karnataka and discussed the party's preparedness and campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the southern state.
Among those present in the meeting included former Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah, PCC president D K Shiv Kumar, AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka affairs Randeep Surjewala and AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal.
''Along with K C Venugopal ji and Randeep Surjewala ji, met senior leaders from Karnataka Congress, Siddaramaiah ji and D K Shivakumar ji. We had fruitful discussions on the party’s preparations, campaigns and strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka,'' Gandhi later said on Facebook, while sharing the pictures of the meeting.
The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka which are due next year.
