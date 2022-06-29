Left Menu

NATO allies to send weapons to Kyiv for as long as necessary - Germany's Scholz

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:06 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

NATO allies will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons in its war against Russia for as long as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Madrid on Wednesday.

"It is good that the countries that are gathered here but many others, too, make their contributions so Ukraine can defend itself - by providing financial means, humanitarian aid but also by providing the weapons that Ukraine urgently needs," Scholz told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a NATO summit.

"The message is: We will continue to do so - and to do this intensively - for as long as it is necessary to enable Ukraine to defend itself," he added.

