Left Menu

GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:47 IST
GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council on Wednesday deferred a decision on levying a 28 percent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing, and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15, she told reporters here.

The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, she said.

A two-day meeting of the panel considered a report of the GoM but deferred a decision as Goa and some others wanted to make more submissions.

The GoM had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

In cases of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.

It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of a game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST and should be taxed at the highest rate of 28 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022