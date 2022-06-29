Celebrations erupt in BJP camp, party leaders congratulate Devendra Fadnavis
He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis. Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.
- Country:
- India
Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the MVA government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.
Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, ''the truth prevailed, finally''.
''Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra,'' BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis. Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis mets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan after returning from New Delhi.
Amid power tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reaches Delhi
Maha political crisis: Devendra Fadnavis reaches JP Nadda's residence in Delhi
Celebrations erupt in BJP camp, party leaders congratulate Devendra Fadnavis
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets BJP president J P Nadda amid political instability in the state.