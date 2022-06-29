Left Menu

Celebrations erupt in BJP camp, party leaders congratulate Devendra Fadnavis

He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis. Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:21 IST
Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the MVA government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.

Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, ''the truth prevailed, finally''.

''Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra,'' BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis. Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

