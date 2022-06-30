Left Menu

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary from Illinois with a decisive mandate, successfully overcoming a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed.Krishnamoorthi, who is very popular in the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, defeated Ahmed with over 71 per cent of the votes.I am honoured that the Democratic primary voters in Illinois eighth Congressional District voted in an overwhelming and decisive fashion in support of my re-election campaign for Congress, Krishnamoorthi said.My constituents want peace, progress and prosperity.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 07:16 IST
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary from Illinois with a decisive mandate, successfully overcoming a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed.

Krishnamoorthi, who is very popular in the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, defeated Ahmed with over 71 per cent of the votes.

''I am honoured that the Democratic primary voters in Illinois' eighth Congressional District voted in an overwhelming and decisive fashion in support of my re-election campaign for Congress,'' Krishnamoorthi said.

''My constituents want peace, progress and prosperity. In Congress, I have for the middle class, for women's reproductive rights, and against inflation and increasing gas prices. I will continue to work tirelessly to address these issues in the important months ahead,'' he said.

''We now turn our attention to November, where our fundamental freedoms and human rights are on the ballot,'' Krishnamoorthi said.

The three-term Congressman faces Republican Chris Dargis in the November 8 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022