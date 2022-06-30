Gujarat BJP delegation found no discrepancies in mohalla clinics, govt schools: Sisodia
The deputy chief minister also said it is a good idea that delegations of political parties visit other states to learn from each other.We are open to this idea.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the BJP delegation from Gujarat failed to find any loopholes in the Kejriwal model of governance during its two-day ''inspection'' of government-run mohalla clinics and schools here.
The saffron party delegation had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to look into what it called the ''fake'' Delhi model of governance, with the AAP claiming that they had come to learn how people in the western state could also be provided with good schools and hospitals.
''We are proud to say that despite roaming in Delhi for two days, they failed to find any discrepancies in our schools and mohalla clinics. They clicked a picture outside a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi to depict that it was closed. But that clinic has been shut for a long time following NGT orders,'' Sisodia said during a media briefing.
The deputy chief minister also said it is a good idea that delegations of political parties visit other states to ''learn'' from each other.
''We are open to this idea. We will welcome delegations who want to come and see what we are doing. Our delegation will also visit Gujarat to see the work being done there,'' he added.
When asked about the CBI arresting a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) official, Sisodia said the government has zero tolerance for corruption.
The CBI had arrested a deputy chief general manager of the DTC and five others in a bribery case involving Rs 91,000 for the appointment of two candidates as consultants in the corporation, officials said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
