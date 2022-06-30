Left Menu

Prez poll: Murmu likely to start her campaign from Himachal, Haryana on Friday

Murmus visit to Himachal Pradesh assumes significance as the state is going to polls later this year and has tribal population in few pockets, the sources said.Earlier in the day, BJP chief J P Nadda reached out to estranged former ally Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for Murmu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:20 IST
Prez poll: Murmu likely to start her campaign from Himachal, Haryana on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu is likely to start her campaign on Friday from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, sources said on Thursday.

Murmu is expected to reach Chandigarh on Thursday morning and thereafter she will go to Himachal Pradesh and interact with MLAs and MPs from the state. On her return, she will interact with elected representatives from Haryana.

Both states are ruled by BJP and Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, is expected to get the support of the majority elected representatives from these states. Murmu's visit to Himachal Pradesh assumes significance as the state is going to polls later this year and has tribal population in few pockets, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief J P Nadda reached out to estranged former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for Murmu. Murmu and her challenger Yashwant Sinha were the only two candidates left in the fray for the July 18 presidential election after scrutiny of nomination papers.

Besides all NDA constituents, parties like YSR Congress, BJD and BSP have also extended support to Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022