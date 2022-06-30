Left Menu

UK's Boris Johnson: China must be held to commitments made on Hong Kong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would not give up on Hong Kong and would do all it could to hold China to its commitments on democratic rights made 25 years ago when the city's sovereignty was transferred to Beijing.

30-06-2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would not give up on Hong Kong and would do all it could to hold China to its commitments on democratic rights made 25 years ago when the city's sovereignty was transferred to Beijing. Johnson said China had failed to comply with its commitment to respect a "One Country, Two Systems" arrangement in Hong Kong agreed under the deal that saw Britain hand over its former colony in 1997.

"On the 25th anniversary of the handover, we simply cannot avoid the fact that, for some time now, Beijing has been failing to comply with its obligations. It's a state of affairs that threatens both the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers and the continued progress and prosperity of their home," Johnson said in a video clip posted on Twitter. "We're not giving up on Hong Kong. Twenty five years ago, we made a promise to the territory and its people, and we intend to keep it. Doing all we can to hold China to its commitments, so that Hong Kong is once again run by the people of Hong Kong, for the people of Hong Kong."

