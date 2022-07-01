Left Menu

Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde

In a series of political developments that unfolded in Mumbai, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis took oath as his deputy.His swearing-in was celebrated by the Shiv Sena MLAs who continued to remain at the resort at Dona Paula in Goa.After landing at Dabolim Airport, Shinde went to the resort, 30 km away from the airport, where the MLAs were waiting to welcome him.

Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik became CM: Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that ''Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik'' has become the chief minister.

Backed by the BJP, Shinde on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents.

After taking the oath in Mumbai, Shinde returned to Goa at midnight to meet his colleagues who had supported him in rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray.

Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport, he said Maharashtra could see this day because of his 50 MLAs.

''My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state,'' Shinde commented.

The chief minister said his government will do the works that are expected from them by the people of Maharashtra.

Shinde said his government will work to deliver justice to every section of society. ''We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray.'' Asked about cabinet expansion, Shinde said the future strategy would be discussed in the meeting with his colleagues.

Shinde, along with supporting MLAs, had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, he left for Mumbai.

In a series of political developments that unfolded in Mumbai, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis took oath as his deputy.

His swearing-in was celebrated by the Shiv Sena MLAs who continued to remain at the resort at Dona Paula in Goa.

After landing at Dabolim Airport, Shinde went to the resort, 30 km away from the airport, where the MLAs were waiting to welcome him.

