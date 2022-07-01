Technical snag in plane forces MP CM to travel by car, skip Singrauli visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday had to cancel his tour of Singrauli amid campaigning for the panchayat and local body polls after his plane developed a technical snag and he had to travel by car to Jabalpur from Chhindwara.

''Because of a technical snag in the plane, I am leaving for Jabalpur by road and will reach Satna by helicopter from there to take part in a road show and a public meeting. It is not possible to reach Singrauli today. I apologize to the people of Singrauli with folded hands,” Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said he would visit Singrauli on July 3 and seek blessings of the people there.

