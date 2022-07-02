Left Menu

7 people from Assam killed in Manipur landslide

Seven people from Assam including two security personnel were killed in a landslide at a railway construction site in Manipurs Noney district, officials said on Saturday. Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was deputed by Sarma to oversee the search and rescue operations at the accident site, reached Tupul on Saturday.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people from Assam including two security personnel were killed in a landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district, officials said on Saturday. At least 12 more workers engaged at the accident site are still missing, they added. The overall death toll in the landslide at Tupul yard railway construction camp in the neighbouring state on Wednesday night has increased to 25, while 38 others are still missing. Morigaon Deputy Commissioner PR Gharphalia said four bodies of persons from the district were recovered and identified on Friday, while another was identified the day before. ''So far, five persons from Morigaon have been confirmed to have been killed in the landslide. Several others who were also working at the same site from this district are still missing," he said. Gharphalia said the administration was in touch with the families of the deceased, injured or missing and rendering all possible assistance. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Friday shared a list of 22 names from Morigaon district who were engaged at the railway construction site. Out of these, five were rescued in injured condition, five confirmed dead and 12 others are still to be traced. The body of the army jawan, hailing from Bajali district, who was killed in the landslide was flown to the state by a special flight from Manipur and taken to his village, where the last rites were performed. The mortal remains of another security personnel Balaram Sharma were also brought to his home town Umrangso in Dima Hasao district on Saturday and guard of honour presented before last rites were performed. Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was deputed by Sarma to oversee the search and rescue operations at the accident site, reached Tupul on Saturday. "As per directions of HCM @himantabiswa sir, today I visited the territorial army camp in Tupul, Manipur which was devastated by a massive landslide. I took stock of the ongoing rescue ops for the recovery of territorial army jawans & civilians who are still missing," Hazarika wrote on Twitter later. He also said the Central government is extending all possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations. "My prayers are with everyone affected by this calamity and I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased," the minister added.

